Conspiracy theories to be discussed in online lecture
HARTWICK COLLEGE — “Conspiracy Theories and You,” an online lecture on understanding conspiracy rhetoric, how conspiracy theories spread and how to challenge conspiracist thought in America, will be presented by Hartwick College in Oneonta at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Hartwick College Assistant Professor of Sociology Dr. Ryan Ceresola will speak.
According to a media release, conspiracy theories have been part of American history and political life since the country’s birth. During the lecture, Ceresola will discuss conspiracy theories in history, present the rationales of some for believing in such theories and discuss some consequences of those beliefs.
The talk will also include guidance on how to identify modern conspiracy theories and suggest ways to discuss and challenge conspiratorial thinking today.
The presentation is part of FlightPath, the college’s new structured, yet individualized curriculum that places students at the center of creating and pursuing their own educational journey.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
It will be accessible at hartwick.zoom.us/j/92868870089
Business owner to present next podcast on healing
ONEONTA — The next From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, and will feature Tracey Grippe, owner of Tina Marie’s Salon on Main Street in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell.
Stories are shared of varying experiences that are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for some people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
The podcast is available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
