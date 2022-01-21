Music Makers set to begin on Zoom
CHESTNUT STREET — Zoom Music Makers will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, and March 23, for youngsters age 1 to 5.
Sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library, music kits have been prepared for the program and may be picked up before each program at the library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The first session, focused on winter songs, will be followed by fairy tale songs in February and leprechauns in March.
The needed Zoom link will be emailed the day before each program begins to those who register at https://tinyurl.com/3apu9ukf.
