Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2p82dh5a.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2ctr7b5r.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Blood drive set at downtown church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Main Street Baptist Church at the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcross blood.org.
