Meetings designed to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y47bzncp.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y46hjpzb.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
College Council set to meet virtually
SUNY ONEONTA — The SUNY Oneonta College Council will meet virtually on Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
According to a media release, the spring re-opening, budget and enrollment are among the agenda items to be discussed.
Each state-operated campus in the SUNY system has its own college council. Members are appointed by the governor to serve seven year terms with the exception of the student representative who is elected by the student body. College councils have specific statutory powers, such as naming buildings and make regulations regarding student conduct. Council meets are public. Each council meets at least four times a year.
Email kim.macleod@oneonta.edu or call 607-436-3603 for access information.
Blood drive to be held at Elm Park
WEST END — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org for more information and to schedule an appointment.
Roast beef dinner on tap for Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — An dine-in or takeout roast beef dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $12 dinner will include mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, (beverage, if dining in) and dessert
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
