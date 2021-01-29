Program on eagles to be presented
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present “Birding for Eagles” online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
According to a media release, DOAS Co-president Andy Mason will discuss the history of eagle conservation in New York State. He will be joined by DOAS Director and Research Coordinator Tom Salo who will provide an overview of eagle identification with an emphasis on the differences between bald eagles and golden eagles. Salo will also talk about the society’s eagle conservation efforts.
Birding for Bald Eagles is presented as part of Hanford Mills Museum’s Ice Harvest Festival which will be virtual this year because of COVID-19.
Visit hanformills.org for more information on the online and at-home activities planned for Feb. 6.
Tuesday’s program is free and will be made available to those who register at tinyurl.com/1qoxnkhb.
OFO annual report available for review
SIXTH WARD — Opportunities for Otsego’s board of directors has released its 2019-20 annual report.
According to a media release, the report to the public highlights agency and program accomplishments, new initiatives and a statement of financial activities for fiscal year 2020.
Chief Executive Officer Dan Maskin, reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic, stated in the release that “The entire Opportunities for Otsego team, from direct line staff to management to board members, have achieved impossible things under unimaginable circumstances. Despite unpredictable challenges, they continue to advocate and provide hope and opportunity to working people and low-income families As we move into 2021, I look forward to focusing on issues of diversity, race, and equity and helping our community recover from the social, emotional and financial impacts of COVID-19.”
Visit www.ofoinc.org/news to view the report.
