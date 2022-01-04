January dances canceled by club
DOWNTOWN — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club has canceled its January dances at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Oneonta because of the increase in COVID cases.
Club to serve fish for dinner Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A fish dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dine-in or takeout meal will include beer-battered fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for reservations and more information.
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11. The required registration is available at .
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13. The required registration is available at .
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
