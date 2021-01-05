Meetings to resume for support group
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/y9vm5qhm.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yd52lfzq..
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Library access to be limited to 10 users
CHESTNUT STREET — Services this week at Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will include a return to regular hours.
According to a media release, the library building will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Access will be limited to 10 patrons at a time for browsing only.
Items returned to the outside book bins will be quarantined for three days. Overdue fines are being waived.
Unassisted computer sessions will be limited to no more than 30 minutes.
Contactless pickup remains available for any items on hold.
Call 607-432-1980 or visit hmloneonta.org for more information.
Haddock dinnerto be offered Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A haddock dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The meal will include a choice of baked or fried fish, french fries, coleslaw and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.