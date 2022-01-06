Book Club names title for January
CHESTNUT STREET — Huntington Memorial Library’s Virtual Book Club has chosen Ann Patchett’s “Commonwealth” as its first read of 2022.
“Commonwealth” is the seventh novel by American author Patchett.
Published in 2016, it has been described as heartbreaking and humorous. When an illicit kiss leads to an affair that destroys two marriages it also creates a reluctantly blended family.
The book will be discussed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, on Zoom. The meeting identification number is 367 869 4581 and the password is 691207.
According to information provided by the library, the book is only available through its streaming service Hoopla, in audiobook and ebook format. Holds may be placed for it at 4cls.org
History Center to be renovated
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center at 183 Main St. is closed for renovations.
According to a media release, when it re-opens, the History Center will have a new first floor and unveil a permanent exhibit called “Small Community, Big Ideas: Greater Oneonta,” described as an interactive and object-rich exhibit that explores the history of the town and city of Oneonta.
The exhibit will replace the “Oneonta History Wall,” which hasn’t been updated since GOHS opened in 2005.
