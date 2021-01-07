Library to launch children’s programs
CHESTNUT STREET — Four online programs for children will begin next week according to a media release from Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
Face Book Live Storytime, for ages 2 to 8, will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays. Visit facebook.com/hmloneonta to participate.
Zoom Toddler Storytime, for ages 1 to 3, will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesdays.
Zoom Preschool Storytime for ages 3 to 5 will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
Zoom Afternoon Adventures, for ages 7 to 11, will be held from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
Registration is available at https://bit.ly/hmle! No registration is required for Face Book Live Storytime.
The Virtual Book Club is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, to discuss “The Gown” by Jennifer Robson. Visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/ for information about the book and meeting details.
