Subs at teaching being recruited
EAST STREET — A Substitute Teacher Recruitment Night is scheduled to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Oneonta Middle School at 130 East St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, experienced substitutes from various grade levels will be available to speak with along with staff to assist with the application process. Members of the school’s administrative team will conduct on site interviews.
Any one who enjoys children is encouraged to attend and learn more about the work schedule flexibility that substitute teachers have and the rate of pay they receive. Retired teachers looking to share their expertise and college students interested in hands-on learning are also encouraged to attend.
Email Reggie McGuinness at rmcguinness@oneontacsd.org for more information.
Bowl donations needed for event
DOWNTOWN — The Community Arts Network of Oneonta is looking for ceramicists to create and contribute bowls to its 2022 Chili Bowl, the date for which has been moved to Sunday, May 1.
According to a media release, CANO changed the date of its biggest in-person fundraiser because of rising COVID case numbers throughout the region and a deficit of bowls. Traditionally the culinary challenge for amateur and professional chefs would coincide with Super Bowl Sunday.
The last Chili Bowl was in 2020. It raised more than $6,000 to help fulfill CANO’s mission to link artists, promote the arts and educate the community.
Individuals interested in making and donating bowls are asked to email hope@canoneonta.org for more information.
