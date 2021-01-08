Podcast to feature talk on leadership
ONEONTA — The next From Heartache To Healing and Hope podcast will feature Field Foundation of Illinois Leadership Investment Program Officer Hilesh Patel at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11
According to a media release, Patel works with Chicago’s aspiring leaders of justice, art and media and storytelling and their organizations. His duties involve defining leadership in nuance and unconventional ways.
The podcast is hosted by loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell and is available in several formats.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Visit www.fromheart achetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Lunch and Learn set for mid January
Oneonta’s Family Resource Network will host a Lunch and Learn meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
According to a media release, information will be shared about the programs offered by the agency that specializes in assisting families of individuals with special needs.
The Lunch and Learn series was created to connect participants with local resources, professionals and leaders.
A different topic is presented each month.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/y62odsyq.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
