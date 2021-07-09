Summer Challenge set to begin Monday
DOWNTOWN — A free three-week Summer Out Loud Family Challenge is scheduled to launch on Monday, July 12.
According to a media release from the Oneonta Family YMCA, the nationwide event is designed for families to rediscover sunshine, optimism and what it means to live Summer Out Loud.
Participants may opt-in to the challenge by texting SUMMER to 877-799-6220. After opting-in, there will be prompts to follow to register.
Participants will receive three texts a week containing motivational messages, workouts to do and family activities to try throughout the challenge.
Participation also comes with three free one-day passes to be used during the challenge for swimming, basketball and pickleball based on availability with facility reservation required.
A Family Passport completed by Wednesday, Aug. 4, may result in prizes to include a one-year household membership to the Oneonta Family YMCA, weekly local prizes and a national prize winner. Visit www.stronglife.org or www.oneontaymca.org for more information.
Podcast to feature Oneonta businessman
ONEONTA — The pandemic-themed podcast, From Heartache to Healing and Hope, will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, July 12. Featured guest will be Jim Havener of Milford, who owns and operates Green Toad bookstore on Main Street in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell and each one is archived.
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
