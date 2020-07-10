History Center set to reopen Friday
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. will reopen at noon Friday, July 10, after being closed for almost four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release, staff and trustees of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society have developed a health and safety plan. Attendance will be limited to a maximum of 15 persons at a time. Masks and social distancing will be required. There will be regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-contact surfaces.
Executive Director Bob Brzozowski stated in the release that “Visitors may view the History Center’s local history displays and exhibits, purchase items from the gift shop, request help with local history questions, make donations, but for the time being, there will be no meetings or events held there.”
Hours will be from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Contact 607-432-0960 or info@OneontaHistory.org for more information.
Evening card game to be offered online
The Family Resource Center will host Virtual UNO! from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in a Zoom room. Multiple rounds of the classic card game will be played and prizes will be awarded to the winner of each round.
After completing the required registration at https://tinyurl.com/y8udtf5s, a reply email will be send with the Zoom link need to participate.
The Dragon Date event is for individuals with Office of People With Developmental Disabilities living in the family home in the counties of Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, Tioga or Tompkins. Attendance is required of parents/caregivers and siblings are encouraged to participate.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
