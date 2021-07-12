Solar permit process to be discussed
WEST ONEONTA — The Oneonta Town Board will have its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. July 14. Enacting the “Unified Solar Permit” process will be discussed.
Autism conference set for Wednesday
WEST ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will present its first autism conference, “Sensory Self-Regulation: Managing and Implementing Successful Sensory Diets” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
According to a media release, the implementation, management and success of a sensory diet will be covered.
Kim Wiggins, of OT Kim Wiggins LLC, an occupational therapist specializing in pediatrics employed as a therapist by the Binghamton City School District, will speak.
The required registration for the online program may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/at43ekpj.
Call Will at 607-353-2551 for more information.
GOHS announces next walking tours
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will have its second Summer Walking Tour at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. Walkers will meet at the History Center at 183 Main St. where they will be joined by Oneonta natives Liz Morley and Art Torrey who will lead them on a nostalgic tour of Main Street in the 1960s
At 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, Jim Loudon, historian and author of “Electric Lake,” will lead a tour at the site of the former lake. According to a media release, the tour may be strenuous and require walking through mud or even water. Walkers should wear hiking boots, bring insect repellent and be wary of ticks. The tour will start at the site of the former lake, off of the I-88 eastbound on ramp. There will be free and accessible parking there.
Both tours will be by donation. Reservations are not required.
Visit www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/or www.oneontahistory.org for more information.
Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/d6ckx7ze.
The next meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/54mb4mw9 .
Salon for writers set for Thursday
DOWNTOWN — Poets Lynne Kemen of Franklin and Julene Waffle of Morris will read selections from their works at the virtual Writers Salon scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, by Community Arts Network of Oneonta.
According to a media release, the event traditionally begins with an half hour open mic for preregistered participants limited to five minutes per reader. The featured poets will follow at 8 p.m.
Visit https://www.face book. com/CANOneonta/ for more information. Email writers-salon@canoneonta.org for the program link which will be available at 7:15 p.m.
