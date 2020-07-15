Talk with scientist set for Thursday online
“Skype a Scientist with Cole Imperi” will be hosted by Huntington Memorial Library at 3 p.m.Thursday, July 16, in a Zoom room for families of children ages 6 to 14.
According to a media release, fairy tales, folklore and fantasy are reportedly full of all kinds of deadly plants.
Imperi will talk about thanabotany, an emerging field she founded that focuses on the intersection of plants and people with death, dying, grief and bereavement.
Children are encouraged to ask questions.
The required registration along with more information is available on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/yccfp448.
