Bake sale to benefit Team Gordo’s Girls
CENTER CITY — Team Gordo’s Girls, will sponsor a bake sale from 10 a.m. until sold out Saturday, July 17, in front of Hometown Deli at 61 Spruce St. in Oneonta.
Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
Visit alz.org/walk for more information and to register.
Rain results in talk moving to Sunday
SIXTH WARD — Because of the rainy weather on Sunday, July 11, Don Flewelling’s talk on “Postcards” at Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta has been rescheduled for 1:15 p.m. Sunday, July 18. In the event of rain this Sunday, the program will move inside.
According to a media release, Flewelling, a local antique dealer and historian, will share his knowledge of postcards, their history and why he became interested in what he describes as treasures of the past.
His talk will be accompanied by a card exhibit featuring Oneonta sites which were part of the Milly Parish collection.
The free program is open to the public. Attendees may bring folding chairs.
Parking is available on the street or lawn. The site is handicapped-accessible.
