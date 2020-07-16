Local figure to be subject of program
SIXTH WARD — The Summer Sunday Series will continue Sunday, July 19, on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
The program is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, Karen Cuccinello will talk about Col. Edward Zane Carroll Judson of Stamford, who went by the pseudonym Ned Butline. The program will make note of Buntline as an author, soldier, patriot, temperance lecturer, tavern customer and husband of many.
Buntline is reported to be an originator of the dime novels that were popular during the late 19th century.
The grounds are handicapped-accessible and will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The program will start at 1:15 p.m.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
