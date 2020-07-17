Program to feature Deborah Blake
Huntington Memorial Library’s Local Author Summer Series will feature Deborah Blake at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
According to a media release, Blake will talk about how she got into writing, the topics she writes about, her separate writing processes for fiction and nonfiction and why she loves libraries.
Blake is the award-winning author of the Baba Yaga and Broken Rider paranormal romance series and the Veiled Magic urban fantasies from Berkley. More information about her is available at www.deborahblakeauthor.com.
The zoom meeting may be accessed with the identification number 3678694581 and the password 213240.
In other library news, holds may be picked up at any time without an appointment starting Monday, July 20. The automated library system has restored notifications so patrons will receive either a text message or email, depending on how they set up their account.
Only one individual or family group may enter the vestibule at a time. Staff will be alerted that someone is there when they knock on the door. Visitors will need to show their library cards.
Browsing and computer use will continue by calling 607-432-1980 for an appointment.
A coloring contest is also underway at the library. Children as old as 12 may participate by drawing a picture showing what they love about the library. The finished drawing should include the child’s name and age and may be dropped off at the library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Red Cross plans area blood drives
ONEONTA —The constant and at times emergency need for blood products has prompted an increase in the number of blood drives in the area.
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Southside Wesleyan Church at 5300 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
A second blood drive is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 107 Balmoral Drive in West Oneonta.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment.
