Weekly concerts set to begin Thursday
NEAHWA PARK — The summer concert series sponsored by the City of Oneonta at Neahwa Park will be restricted to online attendance only this year.
According to organizers, the first concert live from the park will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and will feature The Driftwoods. The series of weekly performances will run through Aug. 27. Any concerts postponed because of rain will be held the following Tuesday is possible.
Interested community members may call the Parks information line at 607-432-7997 to learn who is scheduled to perform.
Visit www.facebook.com/oneontarec for updates and viewing information.
Summer programs will be held on lawn
SIXTH WARD — The annual outdoor Summer Sunday Series presented by Oneonta’s Swart-Wilcox House Museum has been announced.
According to a media release, programs will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays from July 12 to Aug. 30, on the front lawn of the property on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
Programs are free and open to the public. The site is handicapped-accessible. Attendees are welcome to bring their own folding lawn chairs and masks.
A schedule of programs for the summer follows.
July 12: Marbleized Paper presented by Elaine Downing.
July 19: Ned Buntline by Karen Cuccinello.
July 26: Open House: 25 Historic Upstate New York Homes by Chuck D’Imperio.
Aug. 2: Swart’s Dye Pot...Early Textiles by Jeanne Westcott.
Aug. 9: Women’s Suffrage by Sharon Stuart.
Aug. 16: River Street by Bob Brzozowski, S.S. VanDine by Libby Cudmore and Philo Vance by the Rev. Kenneth Hunter.
Aug. 23: Hartwick College: A Greater Hartwick, A Greater Oneonta by Shelley Wallace.
Aug. 30: Oneonta Studio Photographers by Wayne Wright.
Programs will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011 or visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/ or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
