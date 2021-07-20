Meetings held to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta continues to have twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/94w9bm5v.
The next meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/st28hpbj.
Church organizes two-day sale
CHESTNUT STREET — The First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main St. in Oneonta will have a rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24.
On Friday, the sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; as well as from 4 to 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a bag sale.
Customers can expect to find a gift shop and expanded children’s section. There will also be toys, games, collectibles, jigsaw puzzles, small appliances and clothing for men, women, children and infants.
Blood drive to be held at city church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Main Street Baptist Church at the corner of Main and Maple streets.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
