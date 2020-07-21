Support sessions announced by FRN
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 21. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yy7rxczf.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y66nbwx2.
Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
