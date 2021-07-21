Blood drive to be held at city church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Main Street Baptist Church at the corner of Main and Maple streets.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Program to focus on so-called cures
SIXTH WARD — Ann Schulz and Jack Ewen will present “Patent Medicines and the Dimmick Kidney Cure” at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, July* 25, on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, in the 1800’s manufacturing patent medicines reportedly became a major industry. Many were small family operations like Oneonta’s Dimmick Kidney Cure. Sunday’s program will focus on the history of the so-called cure and James Munyon, described as one of the most successful snake oil salesmen of the time who made and sold more than 72 products in the United States, Canada and Europe.
The program is free and open to the public. Parking is available on the the street, in Riverside parking lot or on the lawn. The site is handicapped-accessible. Lawn chairs may be brought. The program will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather.
*changed at 8:20 a.m. July 21 to correct month.
