Escape program to be presented
The first presentation of “Imagine Your Escape: The Witch’s Hut,” will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
According to a media release from program sponsor, Huntington Memorial Library, participants can expect a combination of escape rooms, tabletop gaming and puzzle solving.
The program, for local residents 12 and older, will be repeated July 30, 31 and Aug. 1 and Aug. 5 to 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 2:30 p.m. or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit Eventbrite for more information and to complete the required registration.
Outdoor bake sale set for Saturday
CENTER CITY — Team Gordo’s Girls will have an outdoor bake sale from 10 a.m. until sold out Saturday, July 25, in front of Hometown Deli at 61 Spruce St. in Oneonta. Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
Tem Gordo’s Girls plans to participate in the Walk to End Alzhimer’s in Oneonta scheduled for Sept. 27. This year, because of COVID-19, smaller teams made up of family members and friends are encouraged to participate wherever they want.
Visit alz.org/walk for more information about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and to register.
Dinner and dessert planned at club
CHESTNUT STREET — An eat-in or takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be available to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut Street in Oneonta.
The $12 meal will also include mashed potatoes, corn, dump cake and ice cream.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Program by author to feature homes
SIXTH WARD — The Summer Sunday Series presentation by local author and radio personality Chuck D’Imperio on Sunday, July 26, will focus on his book “Open House: 35 Historic Upstate New York Homes.” The program will be held on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
It is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, famous and unknown homes and the stories uncovered about them that are included in D’Imperio’s eighth book, will be explored.
The handicapped-accessible grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The program will start at 1:15 p.m.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
