Fundraiser designed to benefit youngster
CHESTNUT STREET — A benefit Chinese auction will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Cornhole will be played and there will also be food.
According to a media release, proceeds from the afternoon’s events will benefit 6 year old Trinity O’Connor who is battling Stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that attacks the nerves.
The O’Connors travel monthly to Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia where their daughter receives treatment that she began three years ago.
Saturday’s activities have been organized to show the power of community support while lifting some of the financial burden experienced by the O’Connor family.
Visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/3UWWN1Esj for more information.
Hospital to conduct routine flow tests
EAST END – A.O. Fox Hospital at 1 Norton Ave. in Oneonta will conduct routine flow tests of its fire hydrants around 6 p.m. Monday, July 26.
According to a media release, residents in the immediate area may notice a temporary drop in water pressure and/or a slight discoloration of water during and directly following the testing period. The safety of the water will not be compromised. Vehicles may need to anticipate slight delays proceeding through the area.
Podcast to feature intuitive healer
ONEONTA — The 20th episode of the pandemic-themed podcast, From Heartache to Healing and Hope, will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, July 26.
According to a media release, the featured guest will be Jenny Mannion of Oneonta, an intuitive healer and author who found reportedly her passion for healing through her own journey and now shares with people how to connect with their inner power to create the life they desire.
Llewellyn Publishing released her 2016 book, “A Short Path to Change: 30 Ways to Transform Your Life.”
The series is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell and is archived.
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Facebook and for download at www.heartachetohealingandhope.com.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
