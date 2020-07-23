Program by author to feature homes
SIXTH WARD — The Summer Sunday Series presentation by local author and radio personality Chuck D’Imperio on Sunday, July 26, will focus on his book “Open House: 35 Historic Upstate New York Homes.”
The free program will be held for the public on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, famous and unknown homes and the stories uncovered about them that are included in D’Imperio’s eighth book, will be explored.
The handicapped-accessible grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The program will start at 1:15 p.m.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
Lot drive-by event to feature activities
WEST END — Family Resource Network at 46 Oneida St. in Oneonta will host a Teen Scene drive-by event from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, in its parking lot.
According to a media release, activity stations will feature tie dying, rock painting, diy bird feeders and an ice cream social.
Physical distancing and state guidelines related to COVID-19 will be enforced.
Masks will be required. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available at each station.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y2uovdko.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information and to register by phone.
Veterans Club to be site of blood drive
CHESTNUT STREET — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.