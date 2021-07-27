Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2dh9v7f4.
The next meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/xxhs2ap6.
Conference set on special education
Family Resource Network will present a conference titled “Attorney Training: Return to School After COVID” led by Patrick Radel of Utica. It will be presented via Zoom online from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28.
According to a media release, Radel will share information and answer questions to help parents of students with disabilities see that education gets back on track after being disrupted because of the pandemic.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/s46cktau.
Call Will Drew at 607-353-2551 for more information.
Activity to feature blueberry picking
Family Resource Network will sponsor a blueberry picking event from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 31, at Stone Hill Blueberry Farm at 362 Stone Hill Road in Afton.
Masks and social distancing will be required at times.
FRN will provide light refreshments and pay for up to two quarts of blueberries per person to transport home in their own container.
The activity is for individuals with developmental disabilities in FRN’s coverage area. They must attend with their parents or caregivers. Siblings are encouraged to join them.
The required registration, due by noon Friday, July 30, may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4syjtysw.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-438-3978 for more information.
Board of education has vacancy to fill
CENTER CITY — Letters of interest will be accepted until Aug. 18, by the Oneonta City School District for an anticipated vacancy on its board of education.
The individual appointed will serve until June 30.
Contact Reggie Ranieri McGuinness at rmcguinness@oneontacsd.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.