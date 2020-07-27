ONC BOCES board meetings
SOUTHSIDE — The Otsego Northern Catskills Board of Cooperative Educational Services Board of Education will have two days of meetings at the ONC BOCES Instructional Support Services Center at 7352 State Highway 23, Suite 3 in Oneonta.
The meetings will be at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28 and 29.
FRM announces sessions
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 28. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y4sqbruz.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y5owf5la.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.