Program to explore what players wore

SIXTH WARD — “Baseball: Beyond Pinstripes, Surveying Unique Baseball Uniforms,” will be presented by Gabrielle Augustine at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.

According to a media release, Augustine will explore the evolution of the professional baseball uniform over a period of more than 150 years.

The program, part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by Swart-Wilcox, is free and open to the public. Parking is available on the the street, in Riverside parking lot or on the lawn. The site is handicapped-accessible. Attendees may bring folding lawn chairs or sit on the lawn. The program will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you