Program to explore what players wore
SIXTH WARD — “Baseball: Beyond Pinstripes, Surveying Unique Baseball Uniforms,” will be presented by Gabrielle Augustine at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Augustine will explore the evolution of the professional baseball uniform over a period of more than 150 years.
The program, part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by Swart-Wilcox, is free and open to the public. Parking is available on the the street, in Riverside parking lot or on the lawn. The site is handicapped-accessible. Attendees may bring folding lawn chairs or sit on the lawn. The program will be held indoors in the event of inclement weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.