Dye pots to be topic of Summer Sunday talk
SIXTH WARD — The Summer Sunday Series presentation, "Swart Dye Pot — Textiles" will be by Jeanne Westcott on Aug. 1.
The free program will be held for the public on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
Colonial Americans, like the Swarts, used local plants and materials to dye their home spun cloth and their dye pots would be full of resources easily found at hand. Westcott will talk more about the plants and the process.
The handicapped-accessible grounds will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The program will start at 1:15 p.m.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
