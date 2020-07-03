‘Ticket to Win It’ contest underway in city
Oneonta’s “Survive Then Thrive” Task Force and Community Arts Network of Oneonta are working together on the “Ticket to Win It” contest in an effort to throw a lifeline to Oneonta’s struggling businesses caused by the local outbreak of COVID-19. Nonessential businesses were closed while others were allowed to remain open but with reduced hours and numerous protocols that had to be followed designed to slow the spread of the virus.
According to a media release, Oneonta in-store or online shoppers and dine-in or takeout restaurant patrons are asked to photograph their purchase confirmation screens or receipts, create an account and register them along with the amounts spent at https://supportoneonta.com/register/. There is no limit to the number of times participants may enter the contest.
Contestants will receive one virtual ticket per every $10 spent at local businesses which will they can use to enter a raffle for which the prizes are 10 local works of art provided by CANO.
The winning tickets will be drawn Monday, July 13, from each piece of art’s bin of tickets during a live event on YouTube. More information is available at https://supportoneonta.com/artistic/.
