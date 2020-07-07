Blood drive planned at church Saturday
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross community blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Main Street Baptist Church on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
Support session to be held Tuesday
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared.
Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The only meeting this week will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 7. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybdaxu6q.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
