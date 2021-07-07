Club’s dinner to be followed by dance
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout baked or fried fish dinner will be served to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $12 meal will include haddock, french fries, coleslaw and dessert.
Off the Record will play from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. for a $5 cover charge.
Call 607-432-0494 fore more information.
Benefit car cruise-in to be held locally
WEST ONEONTA — A car cruise-in will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Soda Jerks/Action Lube at 458 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, more than 100 custom and vintage cars are expected. There will also be bucket and silent auctions for dozens of items. Breakfast and lunch and treats will be available at Soda Jerks. Live rockabilly music will be provided by Mark Pawkett and the Mopar Cams.
There is a $10 entry fee for each car. Admissions and parking are free for visitors.
Car owners may contact Action Lube at 607-433-1226 for more information. Others may call 607-287-8483 or email info@OneontaTheatre.org. with their questions.
The event has a rain date of Sunday, July 11.
Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Oneonta Theatre.
Call 607-287-8483 for more information.
HML Writers Group to host author talk
CHESTNUT STREET — The HML Writers Group will host author Deborah Blake from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in a virtual talk and question-and-answer session.
Blake is the author of three series on paranormal romance/urban fantasy for Berkley.
Register by emailing Hmlwriters@gmail.com
Blood drive set at downtown church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Main Street Baptist Church at 333 Main St. in Oneonta.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting www.redcrossblood.org
Museum to present Sunday programs
SIXTH WARD — Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta will present its weekly Summer Sunday Series of programs from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays from July 11 to Aug. 29.
According to a media release, subjects will range from local history topics to hobbies, collections and book publishing.
This Sunday’s program will focus on postcard collecting and will be presented by Don Flewelling.
The free programs are open to the public and will be held on the front lawn. Attendees may bring folding lawn chairs. Parking is available on the street or lawn.
The site is handicapped-accessible.
day-series/ for more information.
Summer Challenge free for families
DOWNTOWN — The YMCA’s free three-week Summer Out Loud Family Challenge is scheduled to launch on Monday, July 12.
According to a media release from the Oneonta Family YMCA, the nationwide event is designed for families to rediscover sunshine, optimism and what it means to live Summer Out Loud.
Participants may opt-in to the challenge by texting SUMMER to 877-799-6220. After opting-in, there will be prompts to follow to register. Participants will receive three texts a week containing motivational messages, workouts to do and family activities to try throughout the challenge.
Participation also comes with three free one-day passes to be used during the challenge for swimming, basketball and pickleball based on availability with facility reservation required.
A Family Passport completed by Wednesday, Aug. 4, could result in prizes to include a one-year household membership to the Oneonta Family YMCA, weekly local prizes and a national prize winner to be announced Friday, Aug. 13.
Visit www.stronglife.org or www.oneontaymca.org for more information.
