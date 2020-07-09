Art to be demonstrated Sunday
SIXTH WARD — The Summer Sunday Series will begin Sunday, July 12, on the front lawn of the Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta. The series is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, Elaine Downing will demonstrate the art of paper marbling, which is reportedly experiencing a resurgence in popularity. Downing will talk about the history, process and uses for marbled paper, cloth, leather and other materials.
The grounds are handicapped-accessible and will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. The program will start at 1:15 p.m.
Attendees should wear masks and may bring their own lawn chairs.
The program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.
Call 607-287-7011, visit www.swartwilcoxhouse.wordpres.com or www.facebook.com/SwartWilcoxHouseMuseum/ for more information.
Teen Scene to feature games
Oneonta’s Family Resource Center will sponsor a Teen Scene event called Game Time! The virtual game day, will be held from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, July 13, in a Zoom room.
A variety of virtual games including Would You Rather?, UNO, What Do You Meme? and Pictionary will be played. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each round.
The event is open to any school-aged youths.
Registration is required after which an email will be sent with the link needed to join the meeting. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ycdwzxe7.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
