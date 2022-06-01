Church to sponsor book, plant sale
DOWNTOWN — The annual Book and Plant Sale at Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Chapin Memorial Church at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
Books, plants, movies and music will be available.
Call 607-432-3491 for more information.
Local garden club to sell plants, tools
CHESTNUT STREET — The Oneonta Federated Garden Club will have its annual plant sale on from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 4, in Huntington Park in Oneonta.
Annuals, perennials, house plants and lightly used garden tools will be available.
Sale proceeds will be used to enhance the appearance of the Oneonta region.
Saturday’s Bread needs volunteers
CHESTNUT STREET — Volunteers are needed at Saturday’s Bread Soup Kitchen at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
In addition to cooks, supervisors and prep crews, general help is also needed to operate the hot meal program that for the last two years, because of COVID, has also included takeout and delivery.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call Kendra at 607-386-0522 for more information.
More information is also available at www.facebook.com/SaturdaysBread.
