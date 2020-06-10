Clams by the dozen to be sold Thursday
CHESTNUT STREET — The Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will host a Cans and Clams Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, or until gone, on the outdoor deck or to go.
Clams will be $8 per dozen.
Call 607-287-7970 for more information.
Saturday barbecue to feature chicken
CHESTNUT STREET — Barbecued chicken dinners to go will be available from noon until 7 p.m. or until sold out Saturday, June 13, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $11 meal will include macaroni salad, baked beans and dessert.
Call 607-287-7970 for more information.
