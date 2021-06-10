Podcast to feature reiki master teacher
ONEONTA — The podcast From Heartache to Healing and Hope will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, June 14, with Reiki Master and shamanic practitioner Suzanne Summers of Hartwick as the featuared guest.
Reiki is described as a healing technique based on the principle that the therapist can channel energy into the patient by means of touch, to activate the natural healing processes of the patient’s body and restore physical and emotional well-being.
According to a media release, the podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell. The archived experiences shared by podcast guests are intended to shed light and offer hope during what has come to be described as a challenging and unprecedented time for many people because of the ongoing global pandemic.
As further stated in the release, Summers has been practicing reiki since the early ‘90s. She was trained locally and also by John Harvey Gray, one of the original 12 reiki masters in the East.
Now practicing privately, Summers has taught classes at Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta, Bard College and has given multiple presentations about reiki and other energy work.
She is a graduate of Michael Harner’s Foundation for Shamanic Studies, a two-year program, as well as single training programs offered by the Foundation.
Summers organized a drumming circle, which meets monthly and is open to the public, using a shamanic drumming style to send out both individual and universal intentions/prayers. She is a member of a meditation group that has been meeting regularly for 30-some years, and also a participant in women’s groups that have a spiritual focus.
She earned her BA in sociology from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. and her BS in nursing from Hartwick College in Oneonta. Nor retired, she worked as a registered nurse at hospice and also provided long-term home health care.
The podcast is available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Also, anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
Webinar to address coping in pandemic
ONEONTA — The webinar “Coping With Your Lives During the Pandemic” will be presented from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, for Oneonta area residents by Ten Fold Plus with From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcaster Bernadette Winters Bell.
According to a media release, the webinar will be an interactive discussion focused on wellness with time provided for questions. Register on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/43s4u5u5 or https://tinyurl.com/tt2zphs7 for Zoom access.
