Event focus to be on youth employment
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will sponsor a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates event, the first in a series called “Transitions Throughout High School and Beyond, at 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, on Zoom.
FRN will collaborate with community organizations throughout the series to bring helpful information to participants.
CDO’s out-of-school youth services and summer youth employment program will be addressed at the first session. Among the topics to be covered will be career guidance, work-readiness, training, work experience, supportive services and leadership development.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3hbd2mjd.
Call Brooke at 607-287-3264 for more information.
