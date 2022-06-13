Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
- From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/2cx8ls2n.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/265s336b.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Lodge to sponsor dinner buffet-style
CHESTNUT STREET — The Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street in Oneonta will sponsor a buffet-style barbecued chicken dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The cost of the dine-in or takeout dinner will be $14.
Call 607-432-5498 or 607-432-1312 for more information.
Walking Tours set to begin Wednesday
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will begin its Summer Walking Tour series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, when Oneonta natives Liz Rowley Morley and Art Torrey lead a nostalgic tour of Main Street in the late 1960s.
According to a media release, the tour coincides with Saturday’s scheduled opening for the exhibit “Remembering Oneonta in the 1960s.”
In July, Bob Brzozowski and company will offer free tours of the historic Red Caboose at the Hometown 4th of July festivities in Neahwa Park.
Tours will also be held July 9 and 30.
Tours are by donation and reservations are not required.
