Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/5y697nh5.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/8z42m8xf.
History walks to be held this summer
DOWNTOWN — There will be a series of Summer Walking Tours this summer starting with Wednesday, June 16, when Mayor Gary Herzig and Bob Brzozowski lead a downtown tour focused on the results and plans of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Hosted by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, tours will be by donation and will begin at the History Center at 183 Main St. at 7 p.m. Reservations are not required.
Tours are also scheduled for July 14 and 18; and Aug. 11 and 14.
Visit www.oneontahistory.org for more information.
Roast pork entrée on Friday’s menu
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout roast pork dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The $12 meal will include mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, a vegetable and dessert.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Blood drive to be held at church
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Main Street Baptist Church at 333 Main St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule appointments.
