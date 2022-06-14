Juneteenth Festival to be held at park
NEAHWA PARK — Oneonta’s Juneteenth Festival will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in Neahwa Park.
According to a media release, the celebration will start with a 90-minute yoga session at 10 a.m. Those joining the yoga session should bring their own yoga mats.
This year’s focus will be on health and wellness. The event will feature Black culture, food, music, performances and art to include face painting, bounce houses and gallery displays from Nyala Blue and returning artist Bertram Knight.
Educators and poets will address the significance of the holiday. There will also be performances by local talents, fraternities and steppers.
The event will be free for all and attendees will receive free third annual Juneteenth T-shirts, while supplies last.
Call Diandra Sangetti-Daniels at 607-232-8740 for more information.
