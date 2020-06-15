Support sessions announced by FRN
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 16. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/yac7a3nv.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybh72p4u.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
Veterans Club plans Father’s Day dinner
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout Father’s day fish dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Oneonta Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The meal will include baked or fried fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw and dessert for $11.
Also, cans and clams will be available on the club’s deck from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Group to sponsor bake sale Saturday
CENTER CITY — An outdoor bake sale by Team Gordo’s Girls will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in front of Home Town Deli at 61 Spruce St. in Oneonta.
Proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27 in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
Town of Oneonta to offer swim lessons
WEST ONEONTA — Registration for free swim lessons will be held for area residents from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Oneonta Town Pool at the end of West End Avenue.
According to a media release from Pool Director Caitlin Cook-Wightman, lessons will be for upper level 3 swimmers and higher because of health concerns at this time. All swimmers taking lessons must be able to swim one lap independently. Town residents will be given priority when enrolling. Lessons will be capped at seven students because of COVID regulations.
The 30-minute lessons will be held weekdays in July.
Call Cook-Wightman at 607-267-9875 or the pool at 607-433-1370 for more information.
