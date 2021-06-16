Field trip to Mud Lake set for Friday
ONEONTA — Hartwick College Biology Department Chair Peter Fauth will lead a field trip to Mud Lake from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 18. Mud Lake is described as a kettle hole sphagnum bog on the top of South Hill at the Otsego/Delaware County line.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Leatherstocking Botanical Society, participants should park at the Pine Lake Environmental Campus at 1894 Charlotte Creek Road.
The 5-mile hike is described as moderately difficult. Participants should wear hiking shoes and bring water, snacks, cameras and bug spray.
Email ctedesco1026@gmail.com for more information and to register.
