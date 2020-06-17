Town of Oneonta to offer swim lessons
WEST ONEONTA — Registration for free swim lessons will be held for area residents from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Oneonta Town Pool at the end of West End Avenue.
According to a media release from Pool Director Caitlin Cook-Wightman, lessons will be for upper level 3 swimmers and higher because of health concerns at this time.
All swimmers taking lessons must be able to swim one lap independently.
Town residents will be given priority when enrolling.
Lessons will be capped at seven students because of COVID regulations.
The 30-minute lessons will be held weekdays in July.
Call Cook-Wightman at 607-267-9875 or the pool at 607-433-1370 for more information.
