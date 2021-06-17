Fishing Clinic set for Sunday in city park
NEAHWA PARK — A Father’s Day Fishing Clinic will be held rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Hodges Pond in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
Sponsored by the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited, bait and rods will be provided if needed but participants may bring their own.
There will be no access to the adjacent building or restrooms.
Call 607-434-4865 for more information.
Concert to feature Oneonta performer
A concert by Oneonta tenor and lutenist Frederic Chrislip will be shown on YouTube by the Boston Early Music Festival as a virtual fringe concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
According to a media release, Chrislip will sing 13 sacred songs from 1574 to 1655 and accompany himself on the lute.
The program will be available for several weeks at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cLNLPkoPtg.
Workshop to outline theater residency
EAST END — Mountain View Wellness Center, area theater artist/author Barbara Gregson and the Red Door Church have partnered to create a theater residency scheduled for July titled “Waiting for…”
Information about the residency will be provided at the church at 381 Main St. in Oneonta from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.
According to a media release, Gregson and Eric Porter will conduct the residency for interested members of the public with the focus on experiencing growth through the arts. The theater arts troupe that emerges will include community members and Mountain View Wellness Center participants who will become actors, musicians and artists.
Contact Gregson at 607-895-6032 or blgregson@gmail.com or Shari Stallone at 607 433-1714, ext 201, or sstallone@rahab.org for more information.
Swim lessons to be offered at town pool
WEST ONEONTA — Town of Oneonta residents may register for free swim lessons from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23. Surrounding area residents may register from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Both registration sessions will be held at the pool on West End Avenue.
Town residents will be given priority when enrolling children in lessons. Parents and guardians will need to bring identification to show proof of residency such as a driver’s licenses or other photo ID.
The 30-minute lessons will be held weekdays from June 28 to July 30.
