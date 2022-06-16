Online workshop to focus on siblings
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network’s Nurturing Program for Parents of Children With Special Needs and Health Challenges, will present “Sibling Support: What About Me?” online from 6 to 8 pm. Wednesday, June 22.
According to a media release, siblings of children with special needs face additional challenges themselves and it can be challenging for families to know how to meet their needs.
FRN Education Advocates Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio will focus on positive parenting in the single session workshop.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/mw79nbsr.
Call 607-287-3816 for more information.
