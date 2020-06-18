Registration set for Minecraft Camp
CHESTNUT STREET — Registration, required for the online summer Minecraft Camp sponsored by Huntington Memorial Library, will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, June 22, on Evenbrite.
The seven-week camp is for children ages 8 to 12. It will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays from July 11 to Aug. 22.
According to a media release, children will be able to hone their math and language arts skills while playing the fun, imaginative and immersive computer game.
Participants will need to have internet access and the Java edition of Minecraft.
In other library news, Hannaford’s Community Bag Program will donate $1 from every purchase of a reusable bag in June to Oneonta’s Friends of Huntington Memorial Library. The group donates money to help fund library programs for children and adults.
Also, library card holders now have access to the MorningStar Investment Research Center resource to manage their stocks. Investors will find information on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange and NASDAQ stocks as well as thousands of mutual funds, portfolio tools and calculators on the site at https://tinyurl.com/y9at6rb4.
