Relocating plants to be demonstrated
Oneonta’s Family Resource Network will host a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates program online from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, on “Transplanting and Beginning Gardens Outdoors.”
According to a media release, the program is the third part of a virtual gardening series but participation in the first two parts isn’t required to take part.
Using raised beds/buckets/pots as well as transplanting directly into the ground will be demonstrated.
Baby plants will need be acclimated to the outdoor environment and should be placed outdoors in natural sunlight for several hours a day during the week leading up to the program.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2un4f2tj.
Those who register by Friday, June 3, will be eligible for a free supply kit.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
Saturday’s Bread needs volunteers
CHESTNUT STREET — Volunteers are needed at Saturday’s Bread Soup Kitchen at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
In addition to cooks, supervisors and prep crews, general help is also needed to operate the hot meal program that for the last two years, because of COVID, has also included takeout and delivery.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to call Kendra at 607-386-0522 for more information.
More information is also available at www.facebook.com/SaturdaysBread.
DOWNTOWN — Line dancing lessons for beginners will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. starting Monday, June 6, in the Main Street Baptist Church parking lot accessible from Walnut Street.
Call Inez for more information at 607-435-5909.
