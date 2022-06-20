Club to sponsor dance Sunday in Oneonta
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will sponsor a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Doc Weismore with Real Country will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support as challenges created by the ongoing pandemic continue.
- From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y2ru582c.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/3dxk8zez.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
