Support sessions scheduled by FRN
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
Sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by COVID-19.
Registration is required.
The next evening meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 23. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ya33rhpb.
The next morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y9jesnjg.
Call Family Resource Network at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
