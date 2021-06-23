DOAS set to begin family programs
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present a Forest Animal Scavenger Hunt Hike from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the DOAS Sanctuary, at 52 Grange Hall Road Spur in Oneonta. Participants will hike through woods in search of signs of wildlife while playing games along the way.
The presentation is the first of four scheduled Summer Family Programs.
The required registration may be completed at https://doas.us/event/forest-animal-scavenger-hunt-hike/.
Site designated for weekend yard waste
CITY HALL — A container will be positioned outside the gate at the disposal site on Silas Lane for residents to leave weekend and holiday brush and yard waste until Nov. 21.
According to a media release, bagged yard waste may include leaves, twigs, evergreen clippings, roots, stumps and plants. Bags may not contain any rocks, dirt, lumber, firewood, household trash or foreign objects.
Any generic biodegradable yard waste bags may be used. Plastic bags will not accepted.
The program is for residentially-generated brush only, not contractor removals or trimmings.
Contact 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us for more information.
Podcast to feature nurse/photographer
ONEONTA — The pandemic-themed podcast, From Heartache to Healing and Hope, will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, June 28. Featured will be Mary Connick of Rochester, a registered nurse case manager for patients with all stages of kidney disease.
She served as hemodialysis supervisor at Bassett Oneonta Specialty Services and with nephrology patients from 2010 to 2025, before her move to Rochester.
Also an exhibiting photographer, her photos have appeared in gallery shows at the Photo Co-op in Leroy.
Connick will share her experiences as a nurse during the pandemic as well as her photography process and aesthetics.
The podcast, part of the Same Storm Different Boat series, is hosted by Oneonta loss and grief therapist Bernadette Winters Bell and each one is archived.
The podcast is available in several formats which are listed at www.from heartachetohealingandhope.com along with more information.
Anyone interested in being a podcast guest may email their information to podcast producer Beatrice Georgalidis at beatrice@bgagency.com.
